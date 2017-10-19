Sharp Launches 4.9” Tri-Bezel-less Aquos R Compact

Sharp has been making bezel-less smartphones for years before it became a trend this year. Few months ago, it announced the Aquos S2 – a bezel-less smartphone with a similar design to the Essential Phone. Its latest phone announced in Japan today is the Aquos R Compact which also shares a similar design.

The Aquos R Compact is a smaller and less powerful version of the flagship Aquos R released earlier this year. The design is also different as it has little or no bezels on three of its sides unlike the Aquos R.

The phone has the same semi-circle cut-out in the display where the front facing camera is housed just like in the Aquos S2. However, its chin is bigger and is home to a fingerprint scanner/home button. Sharp has managed to squeeze a speaker at the top as well as a sensor.

The Aquos R Compact has a 4.9-inch FHD+ (2032 x 1080) IGZO display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 mobile platform paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

There is a 16.4MP camera on the back with hybrid AF (PDAF + contrast focus) and an 8MP sensor in front for selfies. Battery capacity is 2,500mAh with support for Quick Charge 3.0. The Aquos R Compact has a USB-C port, Bluetooth 5.0, and even an IP68 rating. It also runs EMOPA 7.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo out of the box.

READ MORE: Sharp FS8008, a Possible Sharp Aquos S2 Variant Receives TENAA Certification

The phone will be available in late December according to Sharp and will be a Softbank Japan exclusive. Price has not been disclosed yet but it will come in gold, silver, black, and white.