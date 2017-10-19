MIUI 9.0.2.0 Stable Version to be Released Soon

Xiaomi had launched the MUI 9 custom ROM in July when it had announced the Mi 5X smartphone. Since then the company has only released the Developer Preview versions of MIUI 9. Millions of Xiaomi smartphones are eagerly waiting for the arrival of the stable version of MIUI 9. Today, MUI Marketing Deputy Director, Huang Longzhon has officially confirmed on Weibo that the stable build of MIUI 9 with version no 9.0.2.0 will be released soon.

He has also posted a snapshot of a Xiaomi Mi 6 that is running on MIUI 9.0.2.0 as a proof to show that a stable build is ready and it will be rolled out to smartphones soon. The company is working on releasing a stable version of MIUI 9 and rolling out an unstable version can be disastrous as it can affect millions of users.

He added that normal circumstances the stable version is rolled out within two months of releasing developer version. However, since MIUI 9 is a new system, it has taken more time to prepare its stable version. At the time of the launch, the company had confirmed on the list of supported Xiaomi devices that will be receiving the MIUI 9 Developer ROM.

These devices are also likely to receive the MIUI 9.0.2.0 build. However, some of the features like split screen multi-tasking will be available on certain devices. The MUI 9 is also expected to bring software-driven facial scanning feature. It means even without any specific hardware, the MIUI 9 enabled phones will allow users to take advantage of the new biometric recognition feature.

Apart from the aforementioned features, MIUI 9 will also bring along features like smart assistant and smart app launcher along with optimized system performance. Recent reports have revealed that the stable edition of MIUI 9 should be available to the users by the end of October or early November.

