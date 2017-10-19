Xiaomi Redmi Note 5, Redmi 5 Plus Reportedly Arriving Before November 11?

Xiaomi has recently launched the Redmi Note 5A with low-end specs. However, Xiaomi fans are eagerly waiting for the arrival of Redmi Note 5 that is expected to arrive with better specs along with dual rear cameras. Fresh information suggests that the three variants of Redmi Note 5 and a Redmi 5 Plus are likely to release debut before Nov. 11.

Singles’ Day arriving on Nov. 11 is the biggest online shopping festival of China. It appears that Xiaomi is looking forward to make the most of the upcoming 11/11 annual shopping festival by announcing the Redmi Note 5 and Redmi 5 Plus before it.

Xiaomi RedmI Note 5 is expected to arrive in two variants. The Standard variant is rumored to include MediaTek P25 chipset. It is likely to be available in 16 GB and 32 GB storage options with each one featuring 3 GB of RAM. These models are rumored to be respectively priced at 999 Yuan (~$150) and 1,299 Yuan (~$195).

The Redmi Note 5 High model is speculated to driven by Snapdragon 630 chipset. It is rumored to include 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB. It may be priced around 1,599 Yuan (~$240). Even though the Redmi Note 5 has recently appeared on Geekbench with an aging Snapdragon 617 chipset, it seems that there is some error with the listing as it is pegged to be fueled by SD 630 SoC.

As previous reports have revealed the Redmi Note 5 models may arrive with 5.65-inch FHD+ display from Pegasus that will deliver an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will not sport full screen design, but is also dual rear cameras featuring 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel sensors. The rear side of the Note 5 will also include a fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi is also rumored to announce a cheap full screen design phone called Redmi 5 Plus before 11/11. It is likely to feature a 5.7-inch display that will support 720 pixels. It may feature Snapdragon 450 chipset. Speculations are rife that it will be coming with a price tag of 799 Yuan (~$120).

More information on these Xiaomi phones are expected in the coming weeks.

