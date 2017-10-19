Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Geekbench Listing Reveals Obsolete Chipset, Android 7.1.2 Nougat

Recent rumors have revealed that Xiaomi will be debuting the Redmi Note 5 smartphone soon. The budget phablet is expected to arrive with an 18:9 display and is rumored to be powered by Snapdragon 660 which is said to be the next powerful chipset after Snapdragon 835 that is designed for flagship phones. However, the listing of the alleged Redmi Note 5 on Geekbench benchmarking platform indicates that it may arrive with an aging processor.

A smartphone labelled as Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 has appeared on Geekbench. It reveals that the msm8952 chipset is fueling the handset. This means that the Snapdragon 617 chipset is present under the hood of this phone. It is likely that the benchmarking site may have messed up with the model number of the chipset as Snapdragon 617 is an obsolete chipset that has powered older smartphones like Moto G4, G4 Plus, HTC One A9, and Samsung Galaxy C5.

A recent Geekbench listing of Vivo X9 Plus shows that it is also powered by msm8952 chipset. However, the smartphone is actually powered by Snapdragon 653 chipset. Hence, it appears that there could be some problem with the Geekbench listing of Redmi Note 5 as it is unlikely to be powered by the aging Snapdragon 617 SoC.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5’s Geekbench listing shows that it has 3 GB of RAM. On single-core test, it has scored 1,403 and on multi-core test, it has recorded 2,939 score. It is preinstalled with Android 7.1.2 Nougat.

A recent report has revealed that an upcoming Xiaomi Redmi smartphone may feature the newly announced 14nm Snapdragon 636. This new chipset is meant for budget friendly phones as it carries support for 18:9 display and features the Kryo 260 cores which allows it deliver 40 percent better performance than Snapdragon 630.

Rumors have revealed that the Redmi Note 5 could be the first phone in its series to feature dual rear cameras. It is expected to feature 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors in the dual camera system. Also, the phablet is speculated to house a huge battery of 4,000mAh capacity. The 16 GB and 32 GB models of the Redmi Note 5 is rumored to feature 3 GB of RAM and its 64 GB variant is likely to come with 4 GB of RAM. The base model is expected to cost 999 Yuan (~$150).

