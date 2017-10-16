Xiaomi Redmi 5A Launched Out Of The Blue: Metal Body, PDAF, Priced At 599 Yuan (~$90)

Xiaomi Redmi 5A is official. The budget smartphone was released today by Xiaomi without any prior indication. The tech giant skipped rolling out the drums for the launch, perhaps because the model is a cheap device with quite little features that would make it stand out from the others. The Redmi 5A takes over the reins from the Redmi 4A which was launched last year. The new model packs almost the same specifications as the Redmi 4A, save some few differences.

Design

The Xiaomi Redmi 5A features an ultra-light all-metal body which is one aspect where it is different from the Redmi 4A. The design is also very much similar to the Redmi 4A in many aspects like the bottom speaker grills at the back and the rear camera which is tilted to the left side. The little difference in the design at the rear is that the speaker grills are located under the fused antenna band design in this case unlike on the Redmi 4A where it is on top the bottom line which looks like antenna band line. At the top, the line runs through the rear camera and flash on the Redmi 4A but in this case, the antenna line is under the rear camera and flash.

Specifications

Specs wise, the Redmi 5A sports a 5-inch display with HD resolution (1280 x 720p). The device is powered by a Quad-core Snapdragon 425 chipset clocked at 1.2GHz which is paired with a 2GB of RAM and 16GB of expandable internal storage. There is no 3GB RAM version, at least not yet. It is possible Xiaomi will announce that later just like it did with the Redmi 4A. At the back, the phone features a 13MP sensor with PDAF and LED flash. While the front camera is a 5MP sensor. It packs a slightly smaller 3,000mAh battery whereas the Redmi 4A has a 3,120mAh battery under its hood. That shouldn’t be much of a concern because the SD 425 chip is a 64-bit processor which ensures the phone isn’t power hungry just like the power-efficient Redmi 4A. Besides, 120mAh is a negligible difference. Xiaomi touts the battery of having 8 days of standby time.

Furthermore, the Redmi 5A will get its interface from the MIUI 9 based on Android Nougat. Other features include dual-SIM slots- one micro and one nano-SIM slot, dual Standby support, 4G LTE, 3G, WiFi, Bluetooth and lots more. One of the SIM slots doubles as a microSD slot that can take up to 128GB microSD card. The Redmi 5A comes in Champagne Gold, Pink and Grey colours.

Xiaomi Redmi 5A Price & Availability

The new Redmi model will cost 599 Yuan (around $90) and reservation is presently on. Both online and offline sales would commence at 10 AM tomorrow via Mi Mall, Mi Home, JD.com, Lynx, Suning Tesco, Mi Stores, China Mobile Mall and several other retail outlets across China.