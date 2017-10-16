Nomu S10 Pro Review – Solid Budget Rugged Phone

Nomu is known for producing affordable rugged phones and the S10 Pro is one of the latest offerings. It has a nice water-resistant design and decent specs for less than $160. Learn more in our full Nomu S10 Pro review.

Also, check out the special Nomu S10 Pro promotion that’s running on various stores right now.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and some extras include a screen protector.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

It is quite obvious that the Nomu S10 Pro is a rugged phone since it is made mostly of shockproof rubber material. The build quality is solid and the phone feels nice in the hand.

In fact, the phone has a MIL-810 standard meaning that the phone is salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, transport and thermal shock resistant. Also, the device has an improved IP68 rating that Nomu calls IP68+. The phone can stay underwater of 2 meters for 1 hour, which is really impressive.

The 5” display sports only 720p resolution but I found it to be sharp enough for everyday use. Also, it is covered with the Gorilla Glass 3.

Another key selling point is that the phone sports a huge 5000mAh battery but the device is quite thin, measuring at just 13mm.

As for optics, the phone has an 8MP main camera and a 5MP shooter on the front.

Now a few features in a nutshell: there is no fingerprint scanner and LED notification light. The buttons are nice, the flaps that cover the ports work well. Finally, the loudspeaker is very good and it can get really loud. In fact, it’s probably the loudest I’ve heard on any phone.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

When it comes to hardware, the Nomu S10 Pro does not really impress as it has typical budget phone specs. The phone ships with the MTK6737T chip, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

The gaming performance is surprisingly good even on the highest graphics settings in games like Asphalt 8. Obisovuyly, there are quite a few skipped frames but the gaming performance is not bad for a budget phone.

BENCHMARKS

USER INTERFACE

What is cool about the Nomu S10 Pro is that it ships with a stock Android 7 out of the box with just a few added features like gesture and motion controls. Some of them work fine while others are kind of slow to respond. Overall, I love that the phone is really fast on the daily basis and that is the most important feature on any phone.

CAMERAS

The pictures taken with this phone look kind of okay. Sure, it’s possible to take some decent-looking photos for social media but do not expect fantastic results. Same can be said about the selfie camera quality.

The low-light camera performance is again, just mediocre.

1080p video looks average like on most of the phones in this price range.

Selfie videos are shot only at 480p and the quality is kind of poor.

Download camera samples (full resolution)

CONNECTIVITY

The call quality is not bad but it could be better. I didn’t have issues with other connectivity options like wifi, Bluetooth or GPS.

However, the phone has only 7 sensors and it lacks a gyroscope, meaning that the device is not compatible with VR headsets.

BATTERY LIFE

As expected, a 5000mAh battery performs really well. You should expect to use the device for at least a couple of days or more. That translates to over 10 hours of screen-on time.

Finally, it takes about 2 hours to fully charge the phone with the supplied fast charger.

CONCLUSIONS

The Nomu S10 Pro is a pretty solid all-around budget phone that can take a beating due to its rugged properties.

I love the way it looks and feels in the hand, the display is decent for every day use and I’m happy with the overall performance of the device.

Obviously, it would have been nice to have better cameras. Also, there is no gyroscope sensor, no fingerprint scanner, and no LED notification light. But if you add one of the loudest speakers on any phone and a fantastic battery life, the Nomu S10 Pro is a decent offering for the price, despite these shortcomings.