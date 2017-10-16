blackview promotion

Nomu S10 Pro Review – Solid Budget Rugged Phone

Featured CenterReview

by Linus ago 14

Share92
+1
Share
Shares 92

Nomu is known for producing affordable rugged phones and the S10 Pro is one of the latest offerings. It has a nice water-resistant design and decent specs for less than $160. Learn more in our full Nomu S10 Pro review.

Gearbest Gadget Sale

Also, check out the special Nomu S10 Pro promotion that’s running on various stores right now.

VIDEO REVIEW

UNBOXING

 

The phone ships with all the usual stuff and some extras include a screen protector.

DESIGN and DISPLAY

It is quite obvious that the Nomu S10 Pro is a rugged phone since it is made mostly of shockproof rubber material. The build quality is solid and the phone feels nice in the hand.

In fact, the phone has a MIL-810 standard meaning that the phone is salt, dust, humidity, rain, vibration, solar radiation, transport and thermal shock resistant. Also, the device has an improved IP68 rating that Nomu calls IP68+. The phone can stay underwater of 2 meters for 1 hour, which is really impressive.

The 5” display sports only 720p resolution but I found it to be sharp enough for everyday use. Also, it is covered with the Gorilla Glass 3.

Another key selling point is that the phone sports a huge 5000mAh battery but the device is quite thin, measuring at just 13mm.

As for optics, the phone has an 8MP main camera and a 5MP shooter on the front.

Now a few features in a nutshell: there is no fingerprint scanner and LED notification light. The buttons are nice, the flaps that cover the ports work well. Finally, the loudspeaker is very good and it can get really loud. In fact, it’s probably the loudest I’ve heard on any phone.

HARDWARE and PERFORMANCE

When it comes to hardware, the Nomu S10 Pro does not really impress as it has typical budget phone specs. The phone ships with the MTK6737T chip, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage.

The gaming performance is surprisingly good even on the highest graphics settings in games like Asphalt 8. Obisovuyly, there are quite a few skipped frames but the gaming performance is not bad for a budget phone.

BENCHMARKS

USER INTERFACE

What is cool about the Nomu S10 Pro is that it ships with a stock Android 7 out of the box with just a few added features like gesture and motion controls. Some of them work fine while others are kind of slow to respond. Overall, I love that the phone is really fast on the daily basis and that is the most important feature on any phone.

CAMERAS

The pictures taken with this phone look kind of okay. Sure, it’s possible to take some decent-looking photos for social media but do not expect fantastic results. Same can be said about the selfie camera quality.

The low-light camera performance is again, just mediocre.

1080p video looks average like on most of the phones in this price range.

Selfie videos are shot only at 480p and the quality is kind of poor.

Download camera samples (full resolution)

CONNECTIVITY

The call quality is not bad but it could be better. I didn’t have issues with other connectivity options like wifi, Bluetooth or GPS.

However, the phone has only 7 sensors and it lacks a gyroscope, meaning that the device is not compatible with VR headsets.

BATTERY LIFE

As expected, a 5000mAh battery performs really well. You should expect to use the device for at least a couple of days or more. That translates to over 10 hours of screen-on time.

Finally, it takes about 2 hours to fully charge the phone with the supplied fast charger.

CONCLUSIONS

The Nomu S10 Pro is a pretty solid all-around budget phone that can take a beating due to its rugged properties.

I love the way it looks and feels in the hand, the display is decent for every day use and I’m happy with the overall performance of the device.

Obviously, it would have been nice to have better cameras. Also, there is no gyroscope sensor, no fingerprint scanner, and no LED notification light. But if you add one of the loudest speakers on any phone and a fantastic battery life, the Nomu S10 Pro is a decent offering for the price, despite these shortcomings.

Buy Nomu S10 Pro

4.2

Design and Build
Display
Hardware
User Interface
Camera
Connectivity
Battery Life
Overall Performance
Value for Money
Buy Chuwi CoreBook

Related posts

  • evdokiya papoyan

    Nomu S10 Pro I liked the protection IP68 +.

  • Calvin Rock

    My children like to throw away my S10 Pro. But my phone has a good performance over shock-proof.

  • avantika

    It’s a truly functional rugged phone. Besides excellent water-proof and
    drop-proof performance, it has walkie-talkie, fingerprint unlock,
    external camera, NFC, OTG, etc. It’s totally an all-in-one device.
    Excellent!

  • mehak

    Jesy J9s is amazing phone.we can easily move even with such a huge device, without feeling uncomfrotable. the case is completely rubberized, on the back of the smartphone are- camera, flash, fingerprint sensor, and connector for quick charging.

  • Addison Aiken

    The phone is good. At first, I couldn’t get used to the pure Android system. But after days’ use, I found it’s really good. I downloaded every App that I like and carefully personalized the phone in my way. Now I love it even more.

  • Ahtisham Ali

    Had seen its many good comments before buying it. And decided to give it a try and bought one. I have to say, the phone is terrifically good. The speed is fast, the speaker loud, the battery large, the photograph beautiful. And most of all, it has an excellent waterproof and drop-proof performance. It’s a really good phone.

  • sarika

    My Nomu S10 Pro is a pretty solid all-around budget phone that can take
    a beating due to its rugged properties. I love the way it looks and
    feels in the hand, the display is decent for every day use and I’m happy
    with the overall performance of the device.

  • ridhima

    Finally Android 7.0! I’m very excited about the good news. My S10
    accompanies me for a long time. And I love it very much. Now I can’t
    wait to flash it to the upgraded version. I believe it will perform better.

  • ridhima

    It’s an indispensable device for my every journey. Strong protective
    performance like super strong drop-proof and water-proof performance
    makes my journey more wonderful, full of possibilities.

  • anita

    I think everyone has such impression on NOMU S10 Pro if they have used
    the phone — super waterproof, super loud speaker, fast and precise
    motion control, large storage capacity. its speaker is really nice, the
    voice is very loud and clear.

  • avantika

    I like recording. So after I bought this phone, I always use it to
    record the details of my work and my outdoor trip. Now those moments has
    become lasting videos. I will watch that from time to time. It’s a
    rewarding experience. Thanks NOMU for producing such wonderful device.

  • anita

    It is quite obvious that the Nomu S10 Pro is a rugged phone since it is made mostly of shockproof rubber material. The build quality is solid and the phone feels nice in the hand.

  • anita

    It is a truly rugged phone with excellent waterproof performance. It
    accompanies with me thought rain, mud, and river, as such cases often
    encountered by outdoor workers like me. Now it becomes an indispensable
    necessity in my life.

  • Arsalan Khan

    Last week, I upgraded the phone to Android 7.0 version. I feels the phone is much better after the upgrading. The speed is faster, and running more smooth, the UI is more beautiful. I love it more.

92 Shares
Share92
Tweet
+1
Share