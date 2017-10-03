Alleged Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Real Machine Leaks Sporting Dual Rear Cameras

This year has so far been a successful year for Xiaomi and the company would want to continue riding on that wave of success. As the year draws to an end, the Redmi series will likely get some new models launched under it and one of the models is the Redmi Note 5. Although, news has been sketchy surrounding the Redmi Note 5, a newly leaked image purported to be that of the Note 5 has appeared online. The image shows some details of the Redmi Note 5 but unfortunately, we can’t verify its authenticity.

The leaked image only shows the rear view of the purported Redmi Note 5 but even at that it is encased in a protective casing, thus shielding the Mi logo from view which could have authenticated if this really is a Xiaomi model. However, we can still grab a thing or two from the rear aspect and one of such thing is the dual camera setup the device packs at its rear. The dual cameras are aligned in a vertical direction with the LED flash located at the side of the camera. Earlier rumours had tipped the main camera to be composed of a 16MP main shooter and a 15MP secondary sensor. There is also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor situated just beneath the rear cameras.

We must point out that the image looks nothing like the Redmi Note 5A or the Redmi Note 4 which the device will take the reins from. We can’t guarantee the authenticity of the leaked image , though, so take it with a pinch of salt.

