Google Pixel 2 Launch Event: How to Watch Livestream and What to Expect?

Google has a big launch event scheduled for tomorrow at San Francisco. Apart from unveiling Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL smartphones, the search engine giant will be also showcasing other devices. Here is what our readers can expect from Google Pixel 2 launch event:

How to Watch Google Pixel 2 Launch Event?

As mentioned above, the event will take place at San Francisco and it will begin at 9 AM PST in the U.S. The event will be also livestreamed on the official “Made by Google” YouTube channel.

Viewers in the U.K. can view the livestream at 5 PM BST. In India, it will be viewable at 9:30 PM IST. In China, the Pixel 2 launch event livestream will be viewable at 12 AM on Oct. 5.

Google Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL

Plenty of information on the Google Pixel 2 duo have been revealed ahead of its launch. Readers can visit the Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL rumor roundup article to known everything on their expected specifications, features, and pricing. Earlier today, reliable tipster Evan Blass has revealed the leaked press renders of the Pixel 2 and 2 XL. The 64 GB and 128 GB Pixel 2 and Pixel 2 XL are rumored to carry respective pricing of $649/$749 and $849/$949.

Google Pixelbook and Pixel Pen

The rumored Pixelbook is a convertible device that can be used as a laptop as well as a tablet. It is speculated as a premium device that will be running on Chrome OS. Its 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB models are tipped to arrive with respective pricing of $1,199, $1,399 and $1,749. Google is rumored to sell an optional Pixel Pen stylus worth $99 for the Pixelbook.

Google Home Mini and Daydream View VR

A smaller version of Google Home smart speaker dubbed as Home Mini is also pegged to debut tomorrow. Unlike the regular Google Home, its mini version may not be a wireless device. The Google Assistant driven miniature smart speaker is expected to cost $49 and it is likely to come in multiple color options.

The Daydream View VR will be enhanced version of the original model that was launched in the previous year. It Is expected to arrive in multiple colors along with a motion controller. The device is expected to be priced at $99.