A Redmi Phone May Be The First To Come With The New Snapdragon 636 Mobile Platform

Earlier today, Qualcomm unveiled a new mid-range mobile platform, the Snapdragon 636. The chip which is positioned in-between the Snapdragon 630 and Snapdragon 660 is based on Samsung’s 14nm process. According to an insider who posted on Weibo (@grass grass grass), the chip may first appear in a Redmi phone.

One of the key features of the Snapdragon 636 is its support for full screen devices with a FHD+ resolution. Sources say that the Redmi phone it may power may pack a full-screen display.

The Snapdragon 636 is expected to start shipping in November. This means the phone may hit markets early next year.

In the past few weeks, there have been images of a full-screen Redmi phone said to be the Redmi Note 5. The phone may launch with a Mediatek processor this year and will be followed by a Qualcomm version (Snapdragon 636) in Q1 2018.

Another info revealed by @grass grass grass is that the Snapdragon 636 was originally called Snapdragon 635 but was renamed.

(Source, via)