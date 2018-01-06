[Updated] Doogee V: iPhone X and Galaxy S9 Mashup With In-Display Fingerprint Scanner

UPDATE: More Specs, New Photo, Release Date & Pricing

Last year was the year of full-screen displays and we expect the design to continue this year. However, the major trend for 2018 will be under-display fingerprint scanners. The Doogee V is the first phone to give us an early look at a design that combines these two features.

DOOGEE V 6.2" 18:9 AMOLED | Dual Front 16MP + Dual Rear 21MP (2PD) | In-Display Fingerprint Scanner | MTK P40 | 6+128GB End of April – May | 300-350$ pic.twitter.com/dfu4JBtTnh — Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1) January 5, 2018

Details of the Doogee V were first posted on Twitter by Benjamin Geskin (@VenyaGeskin1). The tweet includes a picture, some specs, in addition to a time frame for launch and possible price range.

6.2-inch Doogee V with in-display fingerprint scanner pic.twitter.com/mqn9w3UjHc — Evan Blass (@evleaks) January 6, 2018

Evan Blass (@evleaks) also took to Twitter this morning to show us a render of the Doogee V. There are a few differences between the two designs shared by both leakers but they both have a nearly identical front.

The first thing you notice about the phone is its display. It is 6.2-inches in size with a notch at the top just like the iPhone X. The notch is home to a sensor, earpiece, and front camera. In the image posted by @VenyaGeskin1, there is an additional camera in front.

The rear design is where the key differences are. Although both images show the Doogee V will have dual rear cameras, the design is quite different. Geskin says the rear cameras are dual 21MP sensors while the ones in front are dual 16MP sensors.

The image posted by Evan Blass shows the Doogee V shares a close resemblance to another phone, though one that has not yet been released. That phone is the Samsung Galaxy S9+. The curved sides of the phone and the corners give off a strong Samsung vibe but in the first image the sides are not curved.

A key difference between the Doogee V and the Galaxy S9+ is the position of the fingerprint scanner. Leaks have shown the fingerprint scanner is positioned beneath the cameras on the Galaxy S9+ but the Doogee V has its own under the display.

The Doogee V is also shown to have a 3.5mm audio jack, USB-C port, and speaker grille at the bottom. Power button and volume rocker is on the right and SIM-tray is at the top.

According to @VenyaGeskin1, the Doogee V will be powered by the upcoming Helio P40 paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will cost between $300 to $350 with a launch date that falls between End of April and May.

