OnePlus Resumes Oreo-Based Oxygen OS 5.0 Roll Out For OnePlus 5

Earlier this week, OnePlus cancelled its Oxygen OS 5.0 build for the OnePlus 5 phone due to bugs. The company had said that instead, it will roll out Oxygen OS 5.0.1 but had not provided any timeline for the same.

Today, the company has announced that it has resumed rolling out Android 8.0 Oreo-based Oxygen OS 5.0.1 update, as previously promised. The Over-The-Air (OTA) update, which is about 1587MB in size, is being rolled out incrementally, so it could be a while to be available for everyone.

In the changelog for this new update, the company has made two new additions which include bug fixes for the third party camera application and fix for network related issues for the European operators.

This latest Android Oreo update for the OnePlus 5 also brings the latest security patch for December. Other changes include a new camera user interface, photo quality optimization, beauty effect for portrait mode, parallel apps, new design for quick settings, battery saver optimization, among others.

It appears that the update is failing for the devices that have unlocked bootloader. The users with unlocked bootloader will either need to re-lock or find a way to flash the update manually.

With this rollout, Oxygen OS 5.0.1, which is based on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system, is now available for OnePlus 3, OP3T, and OnePlus 5. However, the company’s latest flagship device — OnePlus 5T has not received this new update yet.

However, the China-based company has offered Open Beta 1 of Android Oreo-based Oxygen OS for the OP5T. But there is no information available regarding the release of the stable version.

