Sandstone White OnePlus 5T is Official: Starts At $499, Goes on Sale January 9

OnePlus has taken to twitter again today, not to tease us but to officially announce the Sandstone White OnePlus 5T. The tweet includes a 40-second video that shows the phone in all its glory.

Like we reported earlier today, the Sandstone White variant shares a similar look to the Star Wars limited edition variant sans the Star Wars logo.

The OnePlus 5T will go on sale on Tuesday January 9 starting at $499 in the US; CA$659 in Canada; £449 in the UK; and €499 in the rest of Europe. Sales will commence at 10:00 AM local time.

Seeing the price, it does appear as if OnePlus will be offering the new color variant in both the 6+64GB and 8+128GB variants. Sadly, that is not the case. Upon further digging, the new variant will only be made available in 8GB RAM+128GB ROM. We do hope it is later available in the 64GB variant.

The OnePlus 2 was the last OnePlus phone to feature a sandstone back. Other models feature an aluminium rear but OnePlus made sandstone cases for them. Fans of the design will be excited to see the return of the design.

