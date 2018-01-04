Nokia 6 (2018): Specs, Price, Release & More (What To Expect)

Nokia is said to announce its first 2018 smartphone tomorrow (5th January). We are referring to Nokia 6 (2018), a mid-range phone which should offer some premium specs even though the phone will remain focused on the quality-price ratio. Fortunately, this phone is not shrouded in mystery, so we do not have to wait until tomorrow to know about its specs and design.

So, here is what to expect from the Nokia 6 (2018), according to the most recent leaks and rumors.

Nokia 6 (2018) Design

Last year, HMD Global re-launched the Nokia brand in the Android smartphones market, but till now, the company did not unveil any bezel-less phone with an 18:9 aspect ratio. That’s still not going to change anytime soon as according to a TENAA listing, HMD Global has adopted a 16:9 display again, even for the Nokia 6 (2018). But there’s some good news, it seems that the phone will still have narrow bezels. TENAA has published some renders (and we also saw some leaked images that you can find above) in which it is possible to notice these narrow bezels and a fingerprint reader placed on the back, unlike the original Nokia 6 which had it on the front panel. It is unclear from the image, but Nokia 6 (2018) might also have an additional sensor for the camera, as the glass which covers the main camera and the LED flash is longer and shows a larger empty space compared with the one of the original Nokia 6. The original Nokia 6 has been re-designed and its aesthetics have been improved: the only disadvantage, at least for some users, could be the fingerprint reader placed on the back.

Nokia 6 (2018) Specs

TENAA has already revealed the main specs of the Nokia 6 (2018). According to the Chinese regulatory agency, the handset will be equipped with a 5.5-inch display with 1080 x 1920 pixels. On the hardware side, it seems that there will be an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630, which is the successor of the Snapdragon 625 and 626 chips and includes an Adreno 508 GPU. The phone will be released with 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage depending on the variant that you will choose to buy. The memory will be expandable with a micro SD up to 128 GB. The resolutions of the camera will remain exactly the same as the original Nokia 6: 16 MP for the main camera and 8 MP for the selfie snapper. But expect the quality to be better in this year’s model, likely with the help of software optimizations. The battery should also be the same as the previous model with a capacity of 3000mAh and fast charging support. It should be enough for a good battery life if we consider that the Snapdragon 630 SoC is very efficient.

Nokia 6 (2018) Price and Availability

We still have no info about the price and the availability of Nokia 6 (2018), so we can only make speculations basing on the price and the availability of the previous model. The original Nokia 6 was officially launched with a price tag of about 230 euros (~$260). But this device was much less powerful and it had an entry-level SoC, while the new model will sport a mid-range processor. So we assume that Nokia 6 (2018) will be launched at a higher price tag. It will be surely available in Europe as HMD Global is a Finnish company, but we have no idea about its launch date.

