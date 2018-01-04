Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0 Launched In India At A Price Of Rs. 9,500

Samsung has today launched a new budget 4G tablet in the Indian market — Samsung Galaxy Tab A 7.0. It will be available in two colour options — Black and White and will retail at a price of Rs. 9,500. It will be available through Amazon India as well as retail stores across the nation from 5th January.

The company further announced that Reliance Jio users will get an exclusive cashback of Rs. 2,000 in JioMoney account, on recharging with Jio Plan of Rs. 299 for 24 months.

The tablet comes with a feature named Kids Mode, which enables parental control that lets parents provide their children with a secure experience and can also restrict app access as well as set usage time limits.

The device comes with a 7-inch WXGA TFT display with a screen resolution of 1280 x 800 pixels and is powered by a 1.5GHz quad-core processor, coupled with 1.5GB RAM. There is just 8GB of internal storage, which can be further expanded up to 200GB using a microSD card.

The tablet features a 5-megapixel rear camera sensor with autofocus and a 2-megapixel front-facing camera sensor for taking selfies and for video calling. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS/GLONASS, and FM Radio.

Commenting on the launch, Vishal Kaul, Director, Samsung India, said:

Consumer-centric innovation is at the forefront of our business. With Galaxy Tab A 7.0, we are providing our customers a device that is the perfect blend of refined design, Superior display great performance and non-stop entertainment. Galaxy Tab A 7.0 caters to consumers’ on-the-go and me-time needs thereby acting as a perfect companion for their active lifestyle.

The Galaxy Tab A 7.0 is running Android operating system and is powered by a 4,000mAh battery, which according to the company offers up to 9 hours of video playback a single charge.

A few months ago, Samsung had launched the mid-level Galaxy Tab A 2017 at a price of Rs. 17,990. It packs an 8-inch display, 1.4GHz quad-core processor, 2GB of RAM with 16GB internal and 5,000mAh battery.