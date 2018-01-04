Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) Appears on Official Website, Launch Imminent

Share +1 Share Shares 0

The Galaxy J2 (2018) is an upcoming entry-level phone from Samsung. Even though it is yet to be introduced, the South Korean has listed a jelly case cover of the phone on its official mobile accessories page. This indicates that the company will be launching it very soon.

The official listing neither includes its specifications nor pricing of the upcoming Galaxy J2 (2018) that has a model number of SM-AJ520. However, the mobile accessories page contains some information of the phone such as its dimensions and weight. The handset will be measuring 74.4 x 146.3 x 10.3 mm and it will be weighing 173 grams. The jelly case for the Galaxy J2 (2018) will be coming in multiple colors like Black, Blue, Gold and Pink.

Previous reports have revealed that the Samsung Galaxy J2 (2018) will be arriving with a 5-inch Super AMOLED screen that will be supporting qHD resolution of 540 x 960 pixels. The Snapdragon 425 chipset and 1.5 GB of RAM will be fueling it. It will be featuring a native storage of 16 GB and a microSD card slot will be present on it for additional storage. It will come pre-installed with Android 7.1 Nougat OS.

For photography, the Galaxy J2 (2018) will be equipped with an 8-megapixel rear-mounted camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. Both the camera sensors will be equipped with LED flash. Its connectivity features include 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB, Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n. The handset will be powered by 2,600mAh battery and it will be coming in color choices like Black and Gold. It has been recently found listed on a Russian retailer site with a price tag of 7,990 Rubles (~$138).

