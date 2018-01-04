Pre-Order OnePlus 5T And Lava Red OnePlus 5T For Just $474.29 And $565.24 Respectively On Banggood

Smartphone enthusiasts who have restlessly been waiting to get their hands on a large-screen smartphone without burning a big hole in their pocket can now pre-order OnePlus 5T smartphone for just $557.99 on Banggood.

OnePlus 5T

Sporting a massive 6.01-inch display, the OnePlus 5T smartphone bears a steep price tag of $640.94 without this 13% discount offered by Banggood.



Under the hood, the 5T packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Octa Core processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. On the photography front, the smartphone sports a 20MP secondary camera and 16MP dual camera on the back. The OnePlus 5T’s camera takes relatively better low-light photos than its precursor, the OnePlus 5.

You can click here to pre-order the OnePlus 5T smartphone and use coupon code ‘2018BG5T’ to get a discount of $83.70. In other words, you end up paying just $474.29 for the handset.

OnePlus 5T (Lava Red)

The OnePlus 5T in Lava Red color is also up for pre-order on Banggood and you need to shell out just $664.99 to get your hands on the 4G smartphone. This is a considerable 11% discount on the device’s original asking price of $749.99.



In terms of specs, the Lava Red OnePlus 5T is powered by SD835 with octa-core CPU. It sports rear-mounted dual camera with a 16MP+20MP setup. The Lava Red color was exclusively launched for the Chinese market.

You can apply coupon code ‘BGRED5T’ before proceeding to check out and get $99.75 off on the already-discounted price of $664.99. You only pay $565.24 after using this coupon code so click here and take advantage of the promo before it comes to an end.