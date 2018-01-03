Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018) To Land In India Next Week | Report

Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ (2018) should be officially launched in the Indian market on Wednesday, January 10. This is what a new report by PhoneRadar is hinting at. The availability of the new handsets in India has still not been confirmed, but the source is reliable, so the chances that we will see the devices in India on Wednesday are high. Unfortunately, there is still no info about the listing price of the handsets in India.

Samsung Galaxy A8 and A8+ are the latest midrange smartphones launched by the Korean giant and they offer premium specs at a reduced price compared to flagships like Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8. Their bodies are composed of a glass back and a metal frame and they are IP68-certified. A8 and A8+ (2018) are the first mid-ranges by Samsung to sport an Infinity Display with an 18:9 aspect ratio.

The standard version has a 5.6-inch FHD+ panel, while the Plus variant has a 6-inch screen: both the panels have the Super AMOLED technology, just like most Samsung Galaxy phones from the last generations. Under the hood, both the devices sport a Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB ROM. Note that the two phones have different dimensions, on the Plus variant there is space for a bigger battery with a 3500 mAh capacity, while the standard version has an average 3000 mAh unit.

(Source)