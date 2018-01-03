Huawei P20 Might Launch At MWC 2018 On February 26: Rumor

A new report from China suggests that the Huawei P20 will be officially announced on February 26, at MWC 2018 (Mobile World Congress) in Barcelona. In the past few years, the Chinese company, which is actually in the top 3 smartphones brand in the world, has always showcased its flagship phones from the P series at Mobile World Congress, and according to ChinaZ this year it will happen again. From what rumors suggest, the new flagship will be launched in at least four variant: P20, P20 Plus, P20 Pro and P20 Lite.

Some alleged mockups have already shown the design of the upcoming flagship. The Huawei P20 and its brothers are expected to come with a full borderless display with very narrow bezels. On the standard version, the size might be 6 inches. P20 Pro and Lite could be released with an iPhone X-like notch on the superior part, so the screen-to-body ratio will be even higher. Every version except the P20 Lite should have a triple camera setup, but the sensors should be placed in a different way: we expect a vertical configuration on P20 Pro and Plus and a horizontal configuration on the standard variant.

Huawei P20 will be powered by the most powerful SoC by Huawei: the Kirin 970, which also has a Neural Processing Unit (NPU) dedicated to artificial intelligence. There should be 6 or even more GB of RAM and an internal storage of 64 GB, at least. With a capacity of 4000mAh and fast charging, the battery should be one of the biggest ones in the flagships market. The operating system will probably be Android 8.1 Oreo customized with EMUI 8.0. According to recent rumors, Huawei P20 should be priced around 4000 Yuan in China, which roughly translates into ($615) 599 Euros.

(Source)