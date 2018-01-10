Samsung Galaxy A8+(2018) Is Available For Pre-Orders in India

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) has finally been made available for pre-order in the Indian market. After the launch in Vietnam and Europe (only the standard version), the new midrange model with Infinity Display has come in the Asian peninsula and it is actually possible to pre-order it from Amazon India. According to the Amazon website, the phone will be officially on sale from January 20, with a price tag of INR 32,990, that is equivalent to about 430 euros / 520 dollars.

It is not an affordable price, but in India Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) costs way less than the standard version in Europe. The original A8 has been launched in the Netherlands with a price of 499 euros: at just 50 euros more, thanks to street prices, you can actually find Samsung Galaxy S8 near this figure. Just to remind you, Samsung Galaxy A8+ (2018) offers a glass + metal design with IP68 certification for water and dust-resistance.

Samsung Galaxy A8+ has a Super AMOLED display with a size of 6 inches, an 18:9 aspect ratio and a Full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. On the hardware side, it has an octa-core Samsung Exynos 7885 SoC with a max frequency of 2.2 GHz, 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage depending on the variant. It also sports a dual selfie camera with resolutions of 16 + 8 MP, and a single 16 MP rear camera.

(Source)

