BlackBerry Keyone Bronze Edition Is Official, 2 More BB Phones To Launch in 2018

Big news for BlackBerry at CES 2018: the company, actually owned by TCL, has announced a Bronze Edition of its latest device, which is the BlackBerry Keyone. As the name suggests, the new variant distinguishes from the original one for the bronze color, which we can see on its frame and part of the back cover. It has also been confirmed that TCL will release at least two more BB smartphones in 2018, as it is satisfied with the results of the partnership with the Canadian company. Unfortunately, we do not have any info about the next BlackBerry phones, we can only expect a successor of Motion and a successor of Keyone, which are the devices released in the last year.

The Bronze Edition will be officially launched in the market starting from Q1 2018, and it will be available in select markets which will include Asian, European, and Middle East countries. In some of these select markets, the phone will also be equipped with a dual SIM slot to use two phone numbers on the same device. If we exclude the color, the specs of the Keyone remain exactly the same as the standard version. The handset has a 4.5-inch display with a FHD resolution of 1060 x 1620 pixels and also a physical QWERTY keyboard.

Under the hood, it sports an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 SoC, 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage depending on the variant chosen. Its main camera has a resolution of 12 MP, while the secondary camera has an 8 MP resolution. The battery has a capacity of 3505 mAh and the operating system installed is Android 7.1 Nougat. In the meantime, the Motion has just hit the U.S. market and it will be available to purchase starting from January 12 with a price tag of $449.99. BlackBerry is actually working on the Android 8.0 Oreo update for both the phone, so expect it to arrive soon.

