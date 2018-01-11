LightInTheBox Offers Heavy Discounts On Select Xiaomi-Branded 4G Smartphones

LightInTheBox, an international online retail company is currently offering considerable discounts on a few Xiaomi-branded smartphones. Let us delve straight into the details.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2 4G Smartphone (International Version)

The international version of Xiaomi’s Mi Max 2 4G smartphone is currently up for grabs on LightInTheBox for a heavily discounted price of $195.22. This is a massive 67% reduction in the phone’s original asking price of $587.43.



Under the hood, the Mi Max 2 packs Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. It sports a 12MP rear-mounted camera and a mammoth 6.4-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920×1080 pixels.

Click here to buy the black-tinted Xiaomi Mi Max 2 4G smartphone and take advantage of the discount before the promo comes to an end. It’s worth noting that there were only 196 pieces remaining at the time of writing.

Xiaomi Mi A1 4G Smartphone

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625, the Mi A1 smartphone sports a 5.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 X 1080 pixels. The 4G smartphone comes with 12MP+12MP camera setup at the back and a 5MP front shooter for selfies. You can now buy the black and golden versions of the Mi A1 smartphone for $180.67 and $179.04, respectively on LightInTheBox.



With only 60 pieces remaining on the website at the time of writing, the golden-hued Mi A1 smartphone bears an affordable price tag of $179.04, which is a significant 37% discount in the device’s original asking price of $284.99.

Similarly, the black color version of the Mi A1 smartphone is available for only $180.67 on LightInTheBox. Buyers need to spend an additional $1.63 for this version, but it’s still a considerable 37% reduction in the device’s original selling price of $286.78.

Only 60 pieces were remaining at the time of writing. Click here to buy Xiaomi Mi A1 4G smartphone before the remaining pieces are sold out.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4

Black and gray color options of the very well-received Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 are available on LightInTheBox bearing discounted price tags of $185.24 and $166.24, respectively.

Both, the black and gray color options of the Redmi Note 4 carry a massive 65% discount on the original price; however, buyers need to shell out an additional $19 to get their hands on the black version of the 4G smartphone.



In terms of specs, the Redmi Note 4 packs 4GB of RAM, 64GB of ROM and is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor. It has a 5.5-inch display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels and a rear-mounted 13MP camera.

Head straight to this link to buy Xiaomi Redmi Note 4 before the promo comes to an end.