Buy Nubia Z17 LITE For Only $279.99 On GeekBuying

After hitting the store shelves in August last year, ZTE Nubia Z17 Lite garnered huge popularity among smartphone lovers. The handset sports a 5.5-inch touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 X 1920 pixels. It comes with a 13MP dual rear camera and is powered by Snapdragon 653 Octa Core processor, and boasts an array of other awe-inspiring features that propelled it to popularity among tech buffs.

If you’ve restlessly been waiting to get your hands on this steeply priced smartphone without burning a big hole in your pocket, we got good news for you. GeekBuying is currently offering considerable discounts on various version of the smartphone. Let’s check out the details. First off, the site is offering a 38% discount on the Black Gold version of the Nubia Z17 Lite smartphone, bringing its original $449.99 selling price down to just $279.99.

The Blue version of the smartphone, on the other hand, is up for grabs for just $279.99. But if you’re willing to shell out a little more, you can go for the Package B Black Gold version of the Nubia Z17 Lite, which bears a price tag of $307.99, thanks for a considerable 32% discount.

You can check out rest of the versions and buy your favorite color option by heading straight to this link. It’s worth noting that the promo is slated to end in just a few days.