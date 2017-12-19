Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs 625: What’s The Difference

In 2016, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 625, a SoC which has become the most loved one when it comes to midrange smartphones sold at an affordable price. The reason for its success is the perfect combination of power and efficiency, which helped this processor provide good performance with an incredibly low energy consumption. This year, Qualcomm launched its successor (after launching SD626, an overclocked variant with a more advanced Bluetooth version): Snapdragon 630. It is an improved version of the older SoC. In this comparison, we will examine the main differences between Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs 625.

Snapdragon 630 Snapdragon 625 CPU 8x ARM Cortex A53, Clock frequency: Up to 2.2 GHz, 14 nm, 64 bit 8x ARM Cortex A53, Clock frequency: Up to 2 GHz, 14 nm, 64 bit GPU Adreno 508 Adreno 506 Camera Up to 24 MP single camera

Up to 13 MP dual camera

Hybrid autofocus

Optical Zoom Up to 24 MP single camera

Up to 13 MP dual camera

Enhanced autofocus Video Up to 4K Ultra HD at 30 fps (video recording)

Up to 1080p at 120 fps (video recording)

Up to 4K Ultra HD (video playback) Up to 4K Ultra HD at 30 fps (video recording)

Up to 4K Ultra HD (video playback) Display Up to Full HD+ 1920 x 1200 pixels Up to Full HD+ (Full Display) 2160 x 1080 pixels Connectivity Wi-Fi 1×1 802.11ac with MU-MIMO. Max speed: 364 Mbps

Bluetooth 5.0. Max speed: 2 Mbps

NFC

Cellular Modem: Snapdragon X12, download speed up to 600 Mbps, upload speed up to 150 Mbps Wi-Fi 2×2 802.11ac with MU-MIMO. Max speed: 364 Mbps

Bluetooth 4.1

NFC

Cellular Modem: Snapdragon X9 LTE, up to 300 Mbps, upload speed up to 150 Mbps Audio Qualcomm aptX codec technology

Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology Location GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo Battery Charging Qualcomm Quick Charge 4 Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

An important difference between Snapdragon 630 vs 625 is the clock frequency: 2.2 GHz vs 2 GHz. According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 630 offers up to 30 percent higher performance than SD626, so it should be more than 30 percent better than SD625 in terms of performance. The GPUs are also different and the Adreno 508 found in SD630 offers up to 30 percent more performance than Adreno 506 too. At a first glance, it seems there is not much difference, but as you see it is not so. Snapdragon 630 also has more advanced connectivity options. Its Snapdragon X12 modem has 2x higher download speed and more advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

While in terms of camera and display there are no significant differences (Snapdragon 630 remains slightly better), the fast charging technology is way better. Quick Charge 4 has a charging speed which can be up to 15 percent faster than Quick Charge 3.0, and it is also a safer technology. Snapdragon 630 is also more power efficient than its opponent. It’s worth noting that not every aspect of each SoC may be supported on the phones which have been equipped with these processors. For example, a phone may be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 but it may not have the support to Quick Charge 4.0 because the company has decided to remove it or to opt for its own fast charging technology.

PROs of Snapdragon 630

Higher performance

Better connectivity

Faster battery charging

Safer and efficient

CONS