Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs 625: What’s The Difference

In 2016, Qualcomm unveiled the Snapdragon 625, a SoC which has become the most loved one when it comes to midrange smartphones sold at an affordable price. The reason for its success is the perfect combination of power and efficiency, which helped this processor provide good performance with an incredibly low energy consumption. This year, Qualcomm launched its successor (after launching SD626, an overclocked variant with a more advanced Bluetooth version): Snapdragon 630. It is an improved version of the older SoC. In this comparison, we will examine the main differences between Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 vs 625.

Snapdragon 630Snapdragon 625
CPU8x ARM Cortex A53, Clock frequency: Up to 2.2 GHz, 14 nm, 64 bit8x ARM Cortex A53, Clock frequency: Up to 2 GHz, 14 nm, 64 bit
GPUAdreno 508Adreno 506
CameraUp to 24 MP single camera
Up to 13 MP dual camera
Hybrid autofocus
Optical Zoom		Up to 24 MP single camera
Up to 13 MP dual camera
Enhanced autofocus
VideoUp to 4K Ultra HD at 30 fps (video recording)
Up to 1080p at 120 fps (video recording)
Up to 4K Ultra HD (video playback)		Up to 4K Ultra HD at 30 fps (video recording)
Up to 4K Ultra HD (video playback)
DisplayUp to Full HD+ 1920 x 1200 pixelsUp to Full HD+ (Full Display) 2160 x 1080 pixels
ConnectivityWi-Fi 1×1 802.11ac with MU-MIMO. Max speed: 364 Mbps
Bluetooth 5.0. Max speed: 2 Mbps
NFC
Cellular Modem: Snapdragon X12, download speed up to 600 Mbps, upload speed up to 150 Mbps		Wi-Fi 2×2 802.11ac with MU-MIMO. Max speed: 364 Mbps
Bluetooth 4.1
NFC
Cellular Modem: Snapdragon X9 LTE, up to 300 Mbps, upload speed up to 150 Mbps
AudioQualcomm aptX codec technology
Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology		Qualcomm Aqstic audio technology
LocationGPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Battery ChargingQualcomm Quick Charge 4Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

 

An important difference between Snapdragon 630 vs 625 is the clock frequency: 2.2 GHz vs 2 GHz. According to Qualcomm, Snapdragon 630 offers up to 30 percent higher performance than SD626, so it should be more than 30 percent better than SD625 in terms of performance. The GPUs are also different and the Adreno 508 found in SD630 offers up to 30 percent more performance than Adreno 506 too. At a first glance, it seems there is not much difference, but as you see it is not so. Snapdragon 630 also has more advanced connectivity options. Its Snapdragon X12 modem has 2x higher download speed and more advanced Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

While in terms of camera and display there are no significant differences (Snapdragon 630 remains slightly better), the fast charging technology is way better. Quick Charge 4 has a charging speed which can be up to 15 percent faster than Quick Charge 3.0, and it is also a safer technology. Snapdragon 630 is also more power efficient than its opponent. It’s worth noting that not every aspect of each SoC may be supported on the phones which have been equipped with these processors. For example, a phone may be equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 but it may not have the support to Quick Charge 4.0 because the company has decided to remove it or to opt for its own fast charging technology.

PROs of Snapdragon 630

  • Higher performance
  • Better connectivity
  • Faster battery charging
  • Safer and efficient

CONS

  • Higher price
  • loller

    It’s hardly an update. The real update is sd636, no need for sd630.

  • Rafqi Chairael Nandi

    You forget about sd630 have dual channel ram lpddr4

  • Lazar Prodanovic

    Same o, same o… Same CPU, GPU & DSP & on same lithography. Newer cellular modem DSP & that is actually only difference not that much people will have much use of it & certainly everyone could live without it. Everything else is QC PR pure lies! 30% performance uplift on CPU side? It’s 10% hire clocked same core’s which translates into 8.5~9% faster & on the price of 25% higher power consumption. On the other side the same GPU but with twice as much RAM bandwidth is capable to achieve promised 25~30% performance advantage with only minor bump regarding power consumption. & the last part QC quick charge x. x support while 95% of the phones with the SoC will ship only with this day’s standard 2.2A charger. Puh not worth upgrading at all & worth purchasing only when prices drop to 2~3$ difference to S625 powered models (probably never).

