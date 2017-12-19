Alleged Meizu 15 Plus Appears In A Newly Leaked Images Showing Phone’s Design

To celebrate its 15 years of existence, China-based Meizu is going to release a special edition phone, dubbed as Meizu 15 Plus. While the phone has been subject to many leaks, the phone’s design was not clearly visible in any of the previously leaked images.

But, the newly leaked images shows the design of a Meizu smartphone, which is believed to be the upcoming Meizu 15 Plus. However, there is a possibility that it might be a different model. The leaked images reveals the phone’s design — showing front side as well as the back side.

The previously leaked image hinted at Mi Mix 2 type bezel-less smartphone, but the newly leaked images shows that the design is not as existing as we had hoped. The company has kept the mBack button in its usual position. At the back, there is a dual camera setup with a little round module just below it which could be for the LED flash.

The phone seems to come with a metal unibody design and the display sports a 3D curved glass on top covering all the four edges surrounding the screen — similar to the Samsung’s Galaxy S8. From the look of it, the display appears to be sporting the standard 16:9 aspect ratio rather than the trending 18:9 aspect ratio.

Previous report suggests that Meizu is ditching MediaTek processors this time, and the Meizu 15 Plus will be powered by Samsung‘s Exynos processor. The phone will be offered in two variants based on the memory configuration — one with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage while the other will pack 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

Recently, the smartphone’s pricing information was also leaked online, revealing that the base model will carry a price tag of 2,999 yuan (approx. $453) while the top-end model will cost around 3,499 yuan (approx. $528).

Read More: Meizu M6S Launch Reportedly Postponed to January Due to Camera Debugging Issue

The company’s founder Jack Wong had previously confirmed that the Meizu 15 Plus will be officially introduced next spring around China’s Spring Festival, which will take place in February. The company is going to launch six new smartphones in the first half of 2018. While five of those phones will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon processor, one phone, possibly Meizu 15 Plus, will pack Samsung’s Exynos processor.