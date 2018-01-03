Nokia 6 (2018) Appears On Geekbench, May Launch This Week

HMD Global will be starting the year with the launch of the Nokia 6 (2018). The device which first appeared on TENAA last year as the Nokia TA-1054 has now surfaced on Geekbench.

Appearing as HMD Global TA-1054, the Nokia 6 (2018) is powered by a Snapdragon 630 processor clocked at 2.21GHz and paired with 4GB of RAM. It also runs Android 8.0.0 Oreo unlike the TENAA listing which says Android 7.1.1 Nougat.

For the benchmark scores, the Nokia 6 (2018) pulls 969 points in the single core test and 4511 points in the multi-core test. The scores are not too far off from those of other Snapdragon 630 phones like the HTC U11 Life.

HMD Global has changed the design of the Nokia 6. It will come with slimmer bezels but will retain its 5.5” screen with the traditional 16:9 aspect ratio. It will also have its fingerprint scanner on the back beneath the camera setup.

READ MORE: Nokia Camera App Reveals Unreleased Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1

With respect to its release date, the Nokia 6 (2018) may be launching earlier than we expected. A teaser poster released yesterday by Chinese retailer, Suning, says the new phone is due to launch in 3 days which puts it at Thursday, 5th of January.

There has been no official confirmation from HMD Global yet about the release date, so we are skeptical about this launch. It may actually just be an official announcement for the eventual launch date.

(Sources: 1, 2)