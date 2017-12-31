Nokia Camera App Reveals Unreleased Nokia 4, Nokia 7 Plus, and Nokia 1

This year HMD Global released a number of Android smartphones under the popular Nokia brand. They include the Nokia 6, Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 8, Nokia 7, and Nokia 2. Come next year we sure will be getting more, first in line should be the Nokia 6 (2018) and the Nokia 9. However, the Nokia camera app has revealed two more new phones – the Nokia 4 and the Nokia 7 Plus alongside the rumored Android One Nokia 1.

The discovery was made when the apk of the camera app was unpacked. The file revealed a list of HMD Global Nokia phones which includes already released ones and also unreleased ones. Out of the unreleased ones are the Nokia 4 and Nokia 7 Plus which we have never heard of before.

There is no info as to when anyone of the two phones will hit the market. However, with the info we now have, Nokia has at least 5 phones planned for next year if we add the Nokia 6 (2018), Nokia 9, and Nokia 1.

There are no specs yet for either phones but we guess the Nokia 7 Plus will probably be a bigger version of the 7 and may be powered by the Snapdragon 660.

We sure are excited to see what Nokia comes up with next year.

