Sharp Aquos S3 Leaked Image Shows Display Will Have A Notch

It appears that Sharp’s next phone, the Aquos S3 will also feature a notch. However, this time it will be different from that of the Aquos S2 or rather the Essential Phone.

A blurred image of the Sharp S3’s front shows a notch not dissimilar to that of the iPhone X. We can make out the front camera which is in the same position as the images on TENAA. There is also a faint outline of some sensors positioned on the left.

Sharp yesterday revealed that the Aquos S3 will launch on January 16 but we expect it to come along with a second phone, the Sharp FS8018. The latter shares a front design similar to the Aquos S2 but a different rear. There is a chance it also has a notch in the display.

According to TENAA, the Aquos S3 has a 5.99” 2160 x 1080 display, a 2.2GHz octa-core processor which may be the Snapdragon 660 and up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It will also come with dual rear cameras and a 3100mAh battery.

(Source, Via)