LG V30 Gets Raspberry Rose Color Variant, Launch At CES

The LG V30 is one of the most underrated phones for 2017. It sports a 6.0” 1440 x 2880 P-OLED display, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and dual rear cameras that take impressive photos. It also has Hi-Fi Quad DAC tuned by Bang & Olufsen for a more superior audio experience. However, the launch of phones like the Galaxy Note8, Pixel 2, and OnePlus 5T overshadowed the V30.

When it launched, it was available in Aurora Black, Moroccan Blue, Cloud Silver, and Lavender Violet. Today, LG has announced a fifth color variant called Raspberry Rose.

LG’s official blog, LG Newsroom, says the new variant is “designed for fashion-conscious smartphone users”. The phone will be officially unveiled at CES 2018 and will go on sale afterwards in South Korea and key markets in Europe and Asia. Sorry North America!

The Raspberry Rose LG V30 does look really nice and will surely stand out. It looks more like pink and has black bezels on the front.

There is no mention as to what the price will be but we presume it will be the same as other variants. We also do not know if the color variant will be available for the V30+ which has 128GB storage.

