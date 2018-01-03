Vivo X20 Plus UD Version Passes 3C Certification, Could Be Under Display Fingerprint Model

Vivo has long been linked with the under display fingerprint technology developed by Qualcomm. The prototype was showcased at the Asian MWC 2017 running in an unknown Vivo smartphone. There are indications the version may have been certified in China. A device suspected to be the Vivo X20 Plus Under Display version has received 3C certification.

The smartphone actually is listed as Vivo X20 Plus UD version and it is believed the UD stands for Under Display. Since the device has received quality certification, it may soon hit the market. But is this really the Under display version? We can’t be so sure of that as UD could also mean Underwater Defense, that is a waterproof body and could also mean UpDate. However, a version with under display looks more likely.

China’s 3C listing usually doesn’t show anything regarding the specification of the model, so we can’t say if this is merely an upgraded version of the X20 Plus. But we’ll find out soon, as the latest technology is expected to be showcased at MWC 2018 later this January. To refresh your memory, the new Under display fingerprint scanner uses Qualcomm’s new ultrasonic technology which sends a pulse through the finger, some of which gets reflected while some get absorbed. These vibrations are then detected by a sensor which builds up a fingerprint. Apart from penetrating the 1.2mm thick OLED, the sensor is said to be capable of penetrating a 0.8mm glass, and 0.525mm metal which is a great improvement over capacitive fingerprint sensor. Capacitive fingerprint sensor cannot function effectively under wet hands and in dusty conditions. But the new technology is reputed to function well under wet hands or dust.

