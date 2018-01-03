Oppo R11s Receives Android 8.1 Oreo Update, Gets Dual VoLTE Support

While most smartphone manufacturers are working on to roll out Android 8.0 Oreo update to their devices, Oppo has now started rolling out Android 8.1 Oreo update to the Oppo R11s — the company’s flagship smartphone which was launched a couple of months ago.

Along with the Android 8.1 Oreo, the update for the Oppo R11s also brings a bunch of new features to the device. One of the major highlights of the update is that it brings support for the Dual SIM and Dual VoLTE feature.

Another major update is the addition of a new photo album named “Memories”. It intelligently recognises important events, trips, as well as people in the photos and videos and arranges them accordingly. There is also support for editing and sharing the media files.

It also adds some fitness related to functions, such as pedometer which counts steps taken and distance travelled, helping users in their daily exercise schedule. The weather application has also been updated. It now automatically identifies the location to provide weather information. It also displays information related to air quality index, fog and haze.

The Oppo R11s features a 6.01-inch Full HD+ display with a screen resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The phone is powered by Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 660 processor. With the recently introduced 6GB RAM model, the phone is now available in two models — one with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage while the other one with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera department, the rear camera features a combination of a 20-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture. On the front side, there is a 20-megapixel camera sensor which comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) features that support more than 200 facial enhancements, scene detection, and portrait mode.

The phone is running Color OS 3.2 and comes with Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system out-of-the-box. It is fueled by a 3,205mAh battery, which supports company’s own VOOC fast charging technology. While the 4GB RAM model of Oppo R11s is priced at 2,999 Yuan (approximately $454), the 6GB RAM model costs 3,599 Yuan (approximately $545).