OPPO’s Next Flagship Phone May Feature Super VOOC, Charges Full in Just 15 Minutes

OPPO is said to be bringing back its flagship Find series. Last released in 2014, phones in the Find series usually come with Qualcomm’s top chip of the year. This year, the new phone called the Find 9 is reported to not only come with flagship specs but also feature a super fast charging technology called Super VOOC.

VOOC is currently the charging technology used in OPPO phones. The charging technology churns out 20W of power just like OnePlus’s Dash Charge and lets you recharge your phone from 0 – 75% in 30 minutes. Super VOOC is faster – allowing you charge a 2500mAh battery in just 15 minutes or up to 45% in just 5 minutes!

The charging technology was first showcased at MWC 2016 and is reported to have been improved upon by OPPO.

Super VOOC isn’t the only technology OPPO has that hasn’t appeared in any phone yet. At last year’s MWC, it showcased a new camera technology called 5X Precision Optical Zoom.

RELATED: Meizu Super mCharge Unveiled: Super Fast, 19 Minutes to Full Charge!

If the Find 9 comes with both new features, OPPO is most likely going to win big this year. But we trust that one or both technologies will eventually be available to its sister companies – OnePlus and Vivo.

(Via)