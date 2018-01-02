OnePlus 5T Lava Red Colour Variant Could Launch In India On 26th January

OnePlus 5T, the updated flagship smartphone from China-based OnePlus, which is the successor of OnePlus 5, is all set to receive another colour variant in the Indian market. According to the latest reports, the company could introduce the ‘Lava Red’ colour variant of OnePlus 5T in India on 26th January.

Initially, the OnePlus 5T was launched in only one colour — Midnight Black. Later, to mark the company’s fourth anniversary, OnePlus introduced ‘Lava Red’ colour variant in China. At the time, it was expected to be exclusively for the company’s home market.

Last month, the company launched another variant of the phone — Star Wars Edition, available in white colour. Although it was first announced in India, the limited edition has been made available globally.

Apart from this, the company is also teasing a launch of a new variant of OnePlus 5T, which is believed to the one with Sandstone finish. The company has posted a video on YouTube in which users are holding a mystery device in the box. The video ends with the caption – “Unbox the mystery. January 2018.”

As per the reports, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition will be available only in the high-end model, which packs 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. All the specifications on the phone remains same. It features a 6-inch Optic AMOLED FHD+ display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and a screen resolution of

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor and is fuelled by a 3,300mAh battery that supports the company’s own Dash Charge — a fast charging technology. The phone is running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat flavored Oxygen OS 4.7.

The OnePlus 5T comes with a rear-mounted dual camera system that features a 16-megapixel camera sensor with f/1.7 aperture and a 20-megapixel sensor having the same f/1.7 aperture. There is a 16MP IMX 371 camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture.

As of the pricing, the OnePlus 5T Lava Red edition is expected to be priced same the standard model — Rs. 37,999 (approximately $599). The pricing of the recently introduced Star Wars Edition of the phone also remains unchanged.

(Source)