Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ Rear Glass Design Appear in New Leak

A recent report had revealed that front design of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ smartphones. Here is a freshly leaked image showing the glass rear of the Galaxy S9 duo.

In the below image, the Galaxy S9 can be seen sitting on the left side whereas the larger Galaxy S9+ is on the right. Both the smartphones can be seen sporting reflective glass panels on their back. It appears that the image is showing the Orchid Grey edition of the Galaxy S9 and the Midnight Black version of the Galaxy S9+.

Compared to the Galaxy S8 duo, the rear panels of the Galaxy S9 and S9+ have been redesigned in such a way that users will not end up touching the camera sensors will accessing the fingerprint scanner. The biometric recognition feature is positioned below the camera module on the Galaxy S9 and S9+. As the rumor mill has revealed, the Galaxy S9 has a single rear-facing camera sensor. The Galaxy S9+ will be equipped with a vertically arranged dual rear cameras.

Like the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+ phones, their successor phones are expected to sport the same-sized S-AMOLED display panels. The Galaxy S9 duo will be also retaining the 18.5:9 aspect ratio supporting Infinity Display design. These phones are likely to come pre-loaded with Android 8.0 Oreo that is customized with Samsung Experience 8.0 UI. Recent reports have suggested that the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S9+ would be unveiled during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) in the next month.

(via)