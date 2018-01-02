Samsung Galaxy A8 Pre-orders to Begin Tomorrow

In December 2017, Samsung had announced the Galaxy A8 (2018) and Galaxy A8+ (2018). At that time, it was only revealed that the Galaxy A8 duo will go on sale starting from January 2018. According to a South Korean publication, Samsung will be selling the Galaxy A8 in partnership with mobile carrier KT Corp. starting from this week in the home country.

Samsung will start with the pre-orders of the Galaxy A8 (2018) from Tuesday. Its shipments are slated to begin on Friday. The publication has stated that the Galaxy A8 (2018) will be available with a price tag of 599,500 won (~$560) in South Korea. Depending on the carrier plans, users will be avail it with discounted pricing.

The report did not mention whether the larger Galaxy A8+ (2018) would be also arriving in South Korea. The Galaxy A8 borrows several features from its high-end Galaxy S8 phone such as Infinity Display design, Samsung Pay and Gear VR support. It is first phone from the company to come with dual front-facing cameras that features a 16-megapixel sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor.

The rear side of the phone is fitted with a 16-megapixel camera. Its 5.6-inch display supports 18.5:9 aspect ratio and screen resolution of 1080 x 2220 pixels. It is driven by Exynos 7885 chipset and 4 GB of RAM. It includes a 3,000mAh battery. Some of the other features of the phone include rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, USB-C, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE and Wi-Fi 802.11ac. In South Korea, it will be availed in color choices like Black, Blue and Gold. The Galaxy A8 duo are also expected to get showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 that will be held in the coming week.

