OnePlus Cancels Android Oreo Based Oxygen OS 5.0 Update For The OnePlus 5

OnePlus has announced that it is cancelling the roll out of the Oxygen OS 5.0 update, which brings the Android Oreo to the phone. The company is citing bug-related issues for taking such step.

However, the China-based company said that it is now preparing to roll out the new Oxygen OS 5.0.1 update and the partial release of the same will go live soon. But the company has not yet provided any specific timeline regarding the roll out of this new Oxygen OS 5.0.1 update.

The company has also not revealed the exact reason behind the decision to cancel the roll out of the Android Oreo update for OnePlus 5. After two open beta releases, OnePlus 5 had finally started receiving the Android 8.0 Oreo-based OxygenOS 5.0 update last month.

The update also included the Face Unlock feature, which was introduced by the company in its latest flagship device OnePlus 5T. It also featured an upgraded launcher with support for shelf optimisations. The Camera application was also improved with new UI design and optimisations for photography.

The update had also listed some other features addition such as parallel apps, new design for the quick settings, new design for the Lift up display, battery optimisation, among others.

The OnePlus 3 and 3T are the first devices from the company to have received the latest OxygenOS 5.0.1 update. It comes with the latest December Android security patch, along with the support for aptX HD, new Wi-Fi hotspot manager, new adaptive mode screen calibration, and bug fixes.

While it is not known what new features will be introduced in the Oxygen OS 5.0.1, a lot of the features listed for the Oxygen OS 5.0 will make its way to the upcoming update. We will keep you posted as new information emerges.

