Samsung Nautilus Chrome OS Powered High-End Detachable Tablet in Works

Samsung is reportedly working on a high-end detachable tablet that is codenamed as Nautilus. It is speculated that the device will be running on Chrome OS by Google. According to Chrome Unboxed, the references of the rumored Samsung Nautilus tablet can be found in the Chromium repositories.

The Chromebooks that are available in the market are not equipped with good cameras. However, the upcoming Samsung Nautilus might become the first Chrome OS device that will arrive with a stellar camera. Through the Chromium repositories revealed that the Samsung Nautilus will be fitted with Sony IMX258 camera sensor. It is the same camera lens that is available on the LG G6.

Read More: Samsung Mobile Sets Sales Target of 320 Million Smartphones For 2018

It has been also found that the Samsung Nautilus will be driven by 7th generation Intel Core processor. Since the South Korean tech giant is using a lntel chip, it appears that the Nautilus will be a high-end tablet. It is likely to feature a 12-inch or smaller display. It is speculated that it may rival with other Chrome OS powered devices such as the Pixelbook. Previous leaks about the Samsung Nautilus have revealed that it will be equipped with a stowable stylus.

Nautilus seems to be the codename of the alleged device. Hence, it may launch in the market with a different moniker. The detachable tablet is expected to get showcased at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018 that is scheduled to begin next week, but there is no concrete evidence to support this claim.

(source|via)