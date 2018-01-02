Samsung Mobile Sets Sales Target of 320 Million Smartphones For 2018

Samsung Mobile has announced that it has set a sales target of 320 million smartphones this year. The Korean giant is reported to be maintaining a similar target to 2017’s figure.

The figure has been sent to its suppliers and also includes those of other devices. For feature phones, Samsung has set a target of 40 million units; tablets are 20 million units; and wearables come last with 5 million units.

It is speculated that the reason for the low numbers is because the market is currently saturated. However, Samsung’s figures are still higher than those of its rivals, Apple and Huawei. The two companies sell about 200 million and 150 million phones per year.

READ MORE: Samsung and LG also confirm they do not slow down phones with older batteries

Last year, Samsung was the top phone manufacturer and it will probably retain the title this year. It plans to kick off the year with the Galaxy A8 and Galaxy A8+, following it with the entry-level Galaxy J2 (2018) and then the Galaxy S9 and S9+ flagships.

(Via)