ASUS ZenFone Max Plus (M1) Arrives in February in the U.S. with $229 Pricing

In November 2017, ASUS had launched the Pegasus 4S smartphone as its first full screen design in China. Few months later, ASUS had launched the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) smartphone with similar specs for the European markets. During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, the Taiwanese company has announced that the smartphone will be available in the U.S. starting from next month.

The ZenFone Max Plus (M1) will be available with a price tag of $229 in the U.S. It will be coming in color choices like Azure Silver and Deepsea Black. Even though the company has confirmed that the handset will be arriving in the U.S. in the next month, it is yet to confirm on a specific release date. The unlocked smartphone will be compatible with GSM carriers like AT&T and T-Mobile in the U.S.

ZenFone Max Plus (M1) features an 18:9 aspect ratio supporting screen of 5.7 inches. It carries support for full HD+ resolution of 1,080 x 2,160 pixels. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek MT6750T chipset that is accompanied by 3 GB of RAM. It includes an internal storage of 32 GB. There is also a micro card slot for additional storage.

The dual camera setup on the back panel of the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) includes a 16-megapixel sensor and 12-megapixel wide-angle lens. It has a front-facing camera of 16-megapixel. It is pre-loaded with ZenUI 4.0 flavored Android 7.0 Nougat OS. For security, the smartphone comes with biometric recognition features like a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and facial recognition. It is packed with a 4,130mAh battery that offers a talk time of 26 hours and can last for up to 2 days on normal use.

According to ASUS, M1 is the name of the smartphone that belongs to the new ZenFone Max series. It added that the series will include phones with different chipsets and display sizes.

