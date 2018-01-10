Lenovo Mirage Solo Is Official, First Worldsense Standalone Daydream VR Headset

In 2017, Google announced there would be standalone Daydream VR headsets before the end of the year but they didn’t launch. It mentioned HTC and Lenovo as hardware partners but the former later pulled out and released its own standalone headset called the Vive Focus. Yesterday at CES, Lenovo announced the Mirage Solo, the first standalone Daydream headset and the first with Google’s Worldsense technology.

The headset has a QHD (2560 x 1440) display with a 110° viewing angle. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Lenovo’s headset also has an audio jack, dual microphones, and a whopping 7 hours of battery life. It also comes with a remote similar to that of the Daydream View.

The Mirage Solo is also the first headset to feature Google’s Worldsense technology. This allows users to move naturally in VR without the need for external sensors. The Oculus Go, another standalone VR headset doesn’t not have this feature. Though Oculus is said to be working on a headset code-named Santa Cruz with positional-tracking.

Since this is the first Daydream VR headset with Worldsense, it may take a while before content that takes advantage of the technology is available. The success of the headset will also play a big role and also if more headsets are made. Google already announced a Blade Runner game though, so there is that alongside other regular VR games.

The headset itself has been built to be super comfortable. There is an adjustment dial on the back that helps with weight distribution. It is also padded in the right places for a comfortable experience.

READ MORE: Lenovo’s ZUK Could Make Comeback With New Product In April: Rumor

Lenovo has not announced a price yet but the Mirage Solo is expected to sell for under $400 with a Q2 release date. It is way cheaper than HTC’s China-exclusive Vive Focus which is also powered by the SD835 and has positional tracking but priced at ¥3999 (~$613) for the Almond White variant and ¥4299 (~$660) for the Electric Blue variant.

(Via)