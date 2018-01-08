Lenovo’s ZUK Could Make Comeback With New Product In April: Rumor

Share +1 Share Pin Shares 0

ZUK, a subsidiary of China-based Lenovo which was incorporated in 2015 with an aim to offer premium phones at an affordable price, has not been in operations since quite some time. However, as per the latest report, the company is all set to make a comeback later this year in April.

Last year, there were reports suggesting that ZUK Z3 will be launched and the company was expected to host three separate events to announce the phone. However, that didn’t happen last year and now fans are suggesting that the company could launch the device this year.

Along with the discussion about the ZUK Z3 phone on China-based microblogging platform Weibo, some posters have also appeared with a message of April 23, which many believe is the date when the company could announce a new product.

Last week, Chang Cheng, Vice President of Lenovo Group, got transferred to the company’s MBG (Mobile Business Group) China and has been given the responsibility for the product organization, research, and development work in the country. The news about his transfer as Lenovo’s Product Planning Manager in China also hints about the brand’s return.

While the company has stopped production of new devices, the ZUI — Android-based company’s own operating system is still in development. However, the company has not yet announced anything related to ZUK and there is a possibility that all this is just speculation. So, take this news with a pinch of salt.

Read More: Lenovo K320t is Official as the Company’s First 18:9 Aspect Ratio Supporting Phone

The last smartphone announced by the company was ZUK Edge, which features a 5.5-inch Full HD display with Corning Gorilla Glass on top. It is powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 processor along with 4GB/6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The phone packs 3,100mAh non-removable battery and with the recent price-cut, it costs 1799 Yuan (approx. $264).

(Source)