Lenovo K320t is Official as the Company’s First 18:9 Aspect Ratio Supporting Phone

Lenovo has silently unveiled the Lenovo K320t as its first full screen smartphone. This smartphone had received TENAA certification in the previous month and the smartphone is already available on reservations on Jingdong Mall in China. The smartphone is slated to be available for buying starting from January 4.

Lenovo K320t Specifications and Features

The Lenovo K320t is a low budget phone that comes with a polycarbonate chassis that measures 155.2 x 73.5 x 8.5mm and weighs 153.8 grams. It houses a 5.7-inch IPS LCD display that supports an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The screen is tucked under a 2.5D curved glass and it delivers a screen-to-body ratio of 81.4 percent.

Spreadtrum’s 1.3 GHz quad-core processor powers the smartphone. The 16 GB storage variant of the phone has 2 GB of RAM whereas the 32 GB storage model has 3 GB of RAM. These models are equipped with microSD card slot.

For photography, the smartphone is equipped with a dual camera system on its back panel that includes an 8-megapixel sensor and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a selfie snapper of 8-megapixel. The handset is running on Android 7.0 Nougat. It is fueled by a 3,000mAh capacity battery. The Lenovo K320t is a dual-SIM phone that supports various connectivity features such as 3.5mm audio jack, microUSB, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and GPS.

Lenovo K320t Pricing and Availability

Jingdong is now receiving the reservations of the Lenovo K320t smartphone. It is listed with a pricing of 999 Yuan and comes in a single color variant of Black. As mentioned above, the official sales of the phone will begin on Jan. 4. The Chinese company is yet to confirm on the other markets that will be receiving its full screen design phone.