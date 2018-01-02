Meizu To Launch Full-Screen Phone January 4, Likely Blue Charm S/Meizu M6S

Chinese manufacturer, Meizu, has released a poster announcing the launch of a new phone on January 4. The image reveals a major feature of the phone which is its 18:9 display and our guess is that it is the Meizu M6S/Blue Charm S.

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been a steady stream of leaks regarding Meizu’s full-screen phones – the Meizu M6S/Blue Charm S and Meizu 15 Plus. However, the former has been rumored to arrive first.

With respect to design, the Meizu M6S will be the first phone to ditch the mBack button. That has resulted in the fingerprint scanner, moving not to the rear, but to the side beneath the power button.

For specs, the Meizu M6S will come with a 5.7” 18:9 display and a 2930mAh battery. It is expected to be available in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB variants and rumored to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 7872 processor.

The phone has already been certified at the Chinese Ministry of Information but its full specification details have not been revealed on the TENAA database.

