Buy DJI Mavic Pro Drone For Just $1059 On GeekBuying

The Mavic Pro sports a sleek design and is housed in a compact body, striking a perfect balance between power and good looks.

Moreover, it boasts a radically enhanced 30-minute flight time, paired with a considerable 60% noise reduction, which makes it the best photography and videography drone for both personal and commercial use. On the downside, the device comes bearing a relatively steep price tag.

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on this DJI-manufactured foldable drone without shelling out a fortune, you’re in for a treat. You can now buy RTF (Ready-To-Fly) as well as RTF Fly More Combo versions of the Mavic Pro at a considerably-discounted price on GeekBuying.

The RTF-Fly More Combo is up for grabs for $1399 on GeekBuying. In other words, you save 13% on this version of the Mavic Pro. This promo ends in just 2 days.

Alternatively, you can go for the RTF version by shelling out just $1069, which is a 16% reduction in the device’s original asking price of $1299.99. This promo is slated to end in 4 days.

At the time of checking out, you can use promo code ‘YMZQZMQF’ and get an additional discount of $240. You end up paying just $1059. Click here to buy DJI Mavic Pro drone for just $1059 by applying the aforesaid coupon code before the promo comes to an end.