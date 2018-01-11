Alcatel 3c Renders Reveal Metallic Black, Blue, Gold Color Variants

At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2018, TCL had announced its upcoming Alcatel branded smartphones. However, it did not reveal any information on the specifications of the new phones. It is speculated that the Chinese smartphone manufacturer will showcase around six Alcatel smartphones at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 that will be held in the next month in Barcelona, Spain. Today, fresh renders of the upcoming Alcatel 3c smartphone have surfaced to reveal its appearance and color variants.

Even though the Alcatel 3c is a budget phone, it sports a premium finish and a slim appeal. It will be featuring a polycarbonate chassis with metallic finish. It will be coming in three color choices such as Metallic Black, Metallic Blue and Metallic Gold. The dimensions of the Alcatel 3c are 161 x 76 x 7.9mm and its weight is 168 grams.

A previous reportA previous report has revealed that it will be housing a large-sized display of 6 inches that will carry support for HD+ resolution of 720 x 1440 pixels. The screen will be supporting an aspect ratio of 18:9. It will be fueled by MediaTek MT8321 chipset that includes a quad-core processor that has a maximum processing speed of 1.3 GHz. The SoC will be accompanied by 1 GB of RAM. It will be coming with an inbuilt storage of 16 GB and it will carry support for microSD card.

The Alcatel 3c will be featuring a rear-mounted camera of 8-megapixel and a selfie snapper of 5-megapixel. These cameras are equipped with LED flash. It will be running on Android 7.0 Nougat and it will include a 3,000mAh capacity battery that will deliver a standby time of about 300 hours. The connectivity features that will be arriving on the Alcatel 3c include Wi-Fi, HSPA+, 4.2 Bluetooth, GPS, and dual-SIM.

These specifications indicate that the Alcatel 3c will be an entry-level smartphone from TCL. It is speculated to be priced at 120 euros (~$144). The rumor mill is expected to reveal more information on the specifications of the other Alcatel branded phones before the MWC 2018 begins.

