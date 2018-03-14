blackview promotion

Preorder ZMI Space Power Bank For Only $57.99 On Banggood

Deals

by Vinay Patel ago0

Share1
+1
Share
Pin
Shares 1

The ZMI Space Power Bank is housed in a 304 stainless steel case which is further polished in a bid to intensify the glare and give it a mirror finish. With 6000mAh capacity, the device offers a two-way USB Type-C fast charge.

You can now preorder the ZMI Space power bank by shelling out a considerably lowered price tag on Banggood. Let’s check out the details.

Sporting an eye-catching mirror finish, the ZMI stainless steel power bank normally carries a price tag of S$69.99 on Banggood. But the site is giving a considerable 17% discount on the device’s original selling price for a limited period of time.

You can now preorder the ZMI Space 6000mAh power bank for just $57.99. This is a 17% reduction in the device’s original asking price. However, it’s worth noting that the discount is only valid for the first 100 pieces.

The remaining 500 pieces will bear a marginally steeper price tag of $59.99. Once all the pieces are sold, the ZMI power bank will retain its original selling price i.e. $69.99.

Apart from getting this discount, you are eligible to earn 57 Banggood points. You also get a free case.


In addition to a slew of other accessories, the power bank comes with a PU leather protective cover, and an OTG adapter cable. While the device’s power input is either a 5V/2V or 9V/1.8A, it offers an output of 5.1V/2.4A, 9V/1.6A, and 12V/1.2A.

You can follow this link to check out the full specification of the ZMI Space power bank and take advantage of the promo before it comes to an end.

Get 17% Off On ZMI Space Power Bank On Banggood
1 Shares
Share1
Tweet
+1
Share
Pin