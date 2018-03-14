Buy Huawei P9 Lite (VNS – L31) 4G Smartphone For Only $159.99 On GearBest

As part of its latest Flash Sale, GearBest is offering a considerable 37% discount on the original asking price of the global version of Huawei P9 Lite VNS – L31 4G smartphone. The discount is valid for the golden color version of the phone.

Sporting a 5.2 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a screen resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels, the P9 Lite was launched in April 2016. The hybrid dual-SIM phone offers 3GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

On the photography front, the P9 Lite smartphone sports a 13-megapixel camera with autofocus, and LED flash. It features an 8-megapixel front shooter for selfies. The phone sports an extended screen-to-display ration of 76.4%, coupled with an awe-inspiring ID design and metallic bezel.



The P9 Lite smartphone packs a powerful HiSilicon Kirin 650 processor along with a Mali-T830MP2 GPU (graphics processing unit), under the hood. Moreover, the phone draws its juices from a robust 3000 mAh battery and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system.

You can visit this link to check out the full specification and buy the Huawei P9 Lite (VNS – L31) 4G smartphone at a discounted price of $159.99 before the promo comes to an end in 2 days. It’s also worth noting that the discount is only valid for the remaining 92 pieces.