More Leaked Live Photos Of The Vivo V9, Includes Retail Box [Updated: Specs, Official Video Ad]

The Vivo V9 is one of two Vivo smartphones scheduled to launch this month. Like the Vivo X21, the V9 also has a notch in its display and vertically arranged dual rear cameras. Live photos of the phone were posted online a few days ago and more have been leaked again today.

The new photos were posted on Twitter and are from someone who got his/her hands on a retail unit ahead of release judging from the retail box in one of the images.

The Vivo V9 comes in a white box which has an image of the phone’s front on it. It also has the World Cup Russia 2018 logo and a text that says “official smartphone”. This is a confirmation that Vivo will be one of the sponsors of the tournament.

There is also a tag line that reads “Perfect Shot, Perfect View” which hints at the phone’s selling points – its camera features and its 19:9 aspect ratio full-screen display.

Unlike the images that leaked a few days ago which shows the gold variant, this new leak is of the black version. You can’t see the notch when the display is off but in the other two photos, it sticks out like a sore thumb.

Sitting within the notch is a confirmed 24MP front facing camera, the earpiece and the sensor. There is a a bit of chin on the Vivo V9, unlike the iPhone X which it takes its design from.

Full specs of the phone have also leaked though they are unconfirmed and should be taken with a grain of salt.

The Vivo V9 is said to feature a 6” 2160 x 1080 AMOLED display covered with Gorilla Glass 5. A Snapdragon 660 paired with 4GB of RAM drives the phone. It will have 64GB of expandable storage and 12MP + 8MP dual camera on its rear.

A 3250mAh battery powers it and it will run FunTouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.0 Oreo. Its dimensions are said to be 155.9 x 75.2 x 7.2 mm with a weight of 159g.

In addition to that, Vivo Indonesia’s YouTube channel has gone ahead to release the official ad for the phone. The video confirms it does have a 24MP selfie camera and it will be available in black and gold.

The Vivo V9 launches in India on March 27, same day the Huawei P20 series and the Xiaomi Mi MIX 2s are scheduled to launch. It may also launch in Thailand and Malaysia.

