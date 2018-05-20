BlackBerry KeyONE To Get Oreo Soon, May Update Just Rolled Out

BlackBerry KeyONE is going to get the update to Android Oreo very soon according to the famous Canadian carrier Rogers. The carrier has just published a new version of its software update schedule which mentions all the phones which will be updated to next major versions of Google’s operating system. Alongside Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge and LG G6, Rogers has also listed BlackBerry KeyONE. Unfortunately, there isn’t an exact date for the update, it is just mentioned as “coming soon” with an exclamation mark. In the meantime, the smartphone launched by TCL has received a new update which includes the security patch for the month of May.

Google releases security patches every month and BlackBerry phones are always among the first to get them. Several Android vulnerabilities have been fixed with the Android security patch from the month of May. If you want to know more about them, follow this link to check the Android security bulletin for May 2018. With Key2 right around the corner, BlackBerry KeyONE still represents a very good device in the midrange sector. In case you don’t know, it is the only smartphone released by TCL in the last three years to feature a physical QWERTY keyboard.

Its space bar doubles as Home key and fingerprint reader, and the physical keyboard can also be used to scroll pages, despite the display being a touchscreen panel. KeyONE boasts a 4.5-inch Full HD display with an unusual resolution of 1080 x 1620 pixels (due to the physical keyboard). Under the hood, it features an octa-core Snapdragon 625 chipset by Qualcomm, 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of internal storage depending on the chosen configuration. It has a 12 MP main camera, an 8 MP front camera and a wide battery with a 3505 mAh capacity.

Would you still buy a phone with a physical keyboard in 2018?

