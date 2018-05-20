Samsung Galaxy J6 And Galaxy A6+ Pricing Leaked Ahead Of Launch

Samsung is all set to launch its new smartphone — Samsung Galaxy J6 in India tomorrow. However, ahead of the official launch, the pricing of the smartphone have been leaked online. Along with Galaxy J6, the company is also set to launch Galaxy A6+ which was introduced earlier this month.

The retail box of Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6+ have surfaced online, revealing that the Galaxy J6 will cost Rs. 14,990 (MRP) and the Galaxy A6+ will cost Rs. 28,000 (MRP). However, MOP is expected to be cheaper by Rs. 1000 or Rs. 2000 than the MRP. To know the final pricing, we’ll have to wait for the company to make the official announcement tomorrow.

Samsung has already confirmed that the Galaxy J6 will launch in India on May 21st, making it the first country to get the smartphone. Further, the company has also revealed that the phone will feature an Infinity Display with screen aspect ratio of 18:9.

The smartphone is expected to have 5.6-inch Super AMOLED display with 2.5D curved glass on top. It will be powered by 1.6GHz octa-core Exynos 7870 14nm processor with Mali T830 GPU. The device will be available in two options — 2GB RAM with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM with 64GB onboard storage.

There’s a microSD card slot, which enables users to further expand the phone’s storage capacity up to 256GB. Further, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and an 8-megapixel front-facing snapper with LED flash. Running on Android 8.0 Oreo operating system out of the box with the company’s own custom interface on top, the smartphone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery.

Along with Galaxy J6, as said, the company will also launch Galaxy A6+ that was introduced earlier this month. It packs 6-inch Full-HD+ display, Qualcomm‘s Snapdragon 450 processor along with 3GB / 4GB RAM and 32GB / 64GB internal storage. One of the highlights of the phone is that it features a 24MP front-facing camera.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy S9 And S9+ Gets Sunrise Gold And Burgundy Red Color Variants

Press renders and specifications of the Galaxy J4 has also surfaced online, indicating that the South Korea-based company could also launch it along with Galaxy J6 and Galaxy A6+ tomorrow. Further, Samsung is also going to launch Galaxy S8 Lite as Galaxy S Lite tomorrow in China.

(Source)