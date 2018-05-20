Samsung Galaxy S8 Lite To Launch As Galaxy S Light Luxury Tomorrrow

The Samsung SM-G8950 is an upcoming upper mid-range phone that has been referred to as the Galaxy S8 Lite/S9 Lite. Scheduled to launch tomorrow, May 21, the device will arrive under a new name – the Galaxy S Light Luxury.

A new poster for the launch released by Samsung confirmed the name of the device. It also includes the time and venue for the launch.

The event will take place at the Jingdong headquarters in Beijing and will start at 1 pm local time. Samsung also adds that only 100 people have been invited.

The Galaxy S light Luxury will pack a 5.8-inch FHD+ Infinity Display. It will be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor that is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

On the back is a 16MP primary sensor and above the display is an 8MP wide-angle selfie camera. It will have its fingerprint scanner in the same spot as the Galaxy S8 duo, run Android Oreo, and draw power from a 3,000mAh battery.

Leaked renders have shown that the Galaxy S Light Luxury will come in black and red color variants. We do not know if these will be the only two color options or if more will be announced tomorrow.

